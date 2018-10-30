Los Angeles Rams at New Orleans Saints in Week 9

When: 3:25 p.m. Sunday

Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans

TV: Fox

Radio: WWL-AM, 870; WWL-FM, 105.3 in New Orleans; KMDL-FM, 97.3 in Lafayette; WDGL-FM, 98.1 in Baton Rouge; en español: WGSO-AM, 990; WVDU-FM, 97.9

Records: Saints 6-1; Rams 8-0

Coaches: Saints, Sean Payton (111-72), 12th season; Rams, Sean McVay (19-5), 2nd season

Offense: It all starts with RB Todd Gurley, who has picked up right where he left off a season ago when he was voted the NFL's Offensive Player of the Year. Gurley enters the game as the league's leader in rushing yards (800) and rushing touchdowns (11). He's the only back in the league averaging 100 yards per game or more (he's at exactly 100). He's the go-to guy (as you can tell by his league-leading 21.1 carries per game), but the offense, ranked second in yards per game) has plenty more weapons. ... QB Jared Goff keeps defenses off balance, throwing for 303.1 yards per game. That includes the ability to make the big play. His 40 completions of 20 yards or more lead the league. ... The Saints are coming off a week when they faced perhaps the most dominant receiving duo in the league in Minnesota's Adama Thielen and Stefon Diggs. It gives even tougher on a secondary that has appeared vulnerable at times as it faces the Rams trio of Cooper Kupp (30 receptions, 438 yards), Robert Woods (46 receptions, 672 yards) and former Saint Brandin Cooks (35 receptions, 643 yards). Kupp has missed the last two games with a knee injury, but McVay said on Tuesday there's a "good chance" he returns on Sunday. All three eclipsed the 400-yard mark in just five games, the first trio to ever accomplish that feat. Josh Reynolds, who replaced Kupp, had 2 TDs against Green Bay Sunday. Throw in Gurley, who also has 31 receptions for 351 yards ... The offensive line has allowed 17 sacks this season, which is middle of the pack in the league.

Defense: This is more than just a team built around it offense. The defense can be a problem too. The unit ranks eighth in the league in yards allowed (331.4) per game, making the Rams one of just two teams in the NFL in the top 10 in both offense and defense. They are tenth in the league against the pass (230.5 yards per game) and bit more vulnerable against the run. They allow 100.9 yards, which ranks 12th... It all starts in the trenches with DT Aaron Donald, who is having a Defensive Player of the Year type season. Donald's 10 sacks, including two against Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers on Sunday, leads the NFL. He's one shy of tying his career high, but would have to do so against a Saints' o-line that has allowed just nine sacks all season. The team's 22 sacks is tied for eighth in the league. But outside of Donald, no other Ram has more than three sacks. Ndamukong Suh and Michael Brockers makeup a fierce front that only got better on Tuesday with the acquisition of defensive end Dante Fowler from the Jacksonville Jaguars right before the trade deadline. Fowler gives the Rams help as an edge rusher. The defense, under the direction of Wade Phillips, is allowing just 19.4 points per game and will look to slow down a Saints' offense that is second in the league in scoring (33.4 points). The Rams secondary plays a lot of man coverage and gives up big plays some, but they are also opportunistic (7 interceptions , 7 forced fumbles and 6 fumble recoveries).

Special teams: Sean Payton can just look at Sunday's film of the Rams- Packers game to see how good this week's opponent can be on special teams. The Rams were successful on a fake punt. They downed a punt at the 1-yard line. And they forced a fumble on a kickoff return late that kept Aaron Rodgers off the field and sealed the victory. Kicker Greg Zuerlein missed five games with a groin injury, but seemed to be fine in his return on Sunday when he made both his field goals and one PAT. He missed five games this season, but is 9 of 10 on field goals. The Rams' 13.1 yard average on punt returns ranks fourth in the league.

Follow Rod Walker on Twitter @rwalkeradvocate