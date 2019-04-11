Sean Payton hears the constant rumors that seem to pop up every year about him someday becoming the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys.
Payton served as an assistant for the Cowboys from 2003-2005 before coming to the Saints in 2006.
That was one of the topics Payton addressed on Thursday evening during an interview on the WWL radio show Sports Talk with Bobby Hebert and Kristian Garic.
"I feel like it's every other year," Payton said about the speculation that he'd take the Dallas job. "It's on the odd number year. So 2019 it comes up and then we'll hear it in 2021."
But Payton says staying with the Saints "is clearly the plan."
"I've got fleur-de-lis tattoos that can't be erased," Payton said to wrap up the interview.
Can't see media below? Click here.
Payton addressed other topics, including the recent rule change to instant replay that he played a big part in getting passed at the NFL owners' meeting in March.
Payton also talked about the pre-season schedule that was released this week.
He said the team will likely hold a joint practice with the Los Angeles Chargers again this preseason.
"I think that's our plan," Payton said. "We have gotten a lot of good work. It comes at a time, after you've been here for three weeks (for training camp) and you're in the heat. The work we've had with them two years in a row has been outstanding. And they are an outstanding team, a playoff team. Anthony (Chargers' coach Anthony Lynn) has done a great job and the teams have worked well together."