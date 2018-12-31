The Saints have signed Josh Hill to a contract extension.
The tight end has signed a three-year extension that is worth $8.85 million that will keep him with the team through 2021. ESPN first reported the news.
Hill caught 16 passes for 185 yards this season with one touchdown. The tight end often serves as a blocker and is also a key contributor on special teams.
Hill last signed a three-year deal with New Orleans before the 2016 season after the Chicago Bears tried to sign him as a restricted free agent. That contract was worth $7.1 million.