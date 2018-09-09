Well, that was fast.
Saints fans hoping for an early touchdown in the season opening matchup with Tampa Bay got their wish fulfilled, thanks to Alvin Kamara.
The Saints' first drive of the season took 6 plays and just a little over 3 minutes thanks to the second year running back. The Tennessee product made an early highlight on the second play of the drive, taking a short left pass from Drew Brees for 35 yards.
But the crown jewel of the drive was the finale, where Kamara bullied his way into the end zone with a 5-yard run after a handoff from Taysom Hill.
You can relieve Kamara's touchdown, the first of the Saints' 2018 season, below.
Kamara draws blood first with a 5-yard touchdown run! #TBvsNO pic.twitter.com/vnjxb6pfLr— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 9, 2018