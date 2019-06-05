One was a superstar before he ever put on a Saints' uniform.

The other was as unknown as the college he attended.

They arrived in New Orleans at the same time, taking different routes to get here.

But Reggie Bush and Marques Colston -- announced Wednesday as the latest inductees into the Saints Hall of Fame -- had one thing in common.

They both knew that the city they were about to call home needed them. 

Colston knew it the moment he drove down Airline Drive to the team's facility in 2006 and saw the ravaged landscape.

"Seeing the aftermath of Katrina, you instantly feel like this is bigger than football," Colston said.

Bush knew it as soon as he arrived in the city and took a trip through the Ninth Ward.

"Right away, I felt this sense of responsibility to give it 110 percent every day every time I stepped on the field," he said. "To at least do my very best to bring this city, this organization, a Super Bowl. Fast forward to four years later and we were able to do that. I truly believe that everybody who came to this team during that time period was brought here for a purpose. To help restore hope to the people by doing what we do best."

Fittingly, former Louisiana Governor Kathleen Blanco was honored alongside Bush and Colston on Wednesday. She was the recipient of the Joe Gemeli "Fleur de Lis" Award, which recognizes individuals who make significant contributions to the team. Blanco, who served as governor from 2004 to 2008, lobbied the state legislature to pay for repairs to the Superdome. The restoration of the Dome helped bring football back for Bush and Colston's rookie season.

The pair, both key components of the Saints' only Super Bowl team, will be honored at a Hall of Fame ceremony on Oct. 25.

It'll put the exclamation point on careers of two of the most beloved players in team history.

The city fell in love with Bush as soon as they realized the Saints had a chance to draft him, thanks to the fact that the Houston Texans decided to choose Mario Williams instead of the Heisman Trophy winner out of Southern Cal.

It didn't take Coach Sean Payton long to realize he had a star on his hands, from the rapid increase of ticket sales to the chants of "Reg-gie, Reg-gie" when they went to dinner at Emeril's.

"This was like Elvis Presley, Michael Jackson," Payton said. "Seriously, that's how big it was. On a 10 Richter scale, the selection of Reggie Bush was a 9.9 for this organization."

Colston, meanwhile, barely moved the needle. At least at first.

But after a so-so rookie camp, the receiver from Hoftsra University steadily improved and earned a spot on the roster, where he rewrote the Saints' record book in his 10 seasons in New Orleans. His 711 career receptions and 9,759 receiving yards are both franchise records.

"There was the consistency and professionalism of knowing exactly what you were going to get, week in and week out," Payton said of Colston, who turned 36 on Wednesday.

Bush, meanwhile, played five seasons with the Saints.

The versatile running back rushed for 2,090 yards and 17 touchdowns to go with his 2,142 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns. Bush, the first draft pick of the Payton era, also scored four touchdowns on punt returns.

"An amazing dynamic playmaker," Payton said. "He was a huge part of what we built here just from the very foundation of getting started. It was a big deal to our city to be able to select Reggie Bush."

Bush is quick to admit that he loves New Orleans just as much as New Orleans loves him. He says it will always have a place in his heart.

"People say the city needed me, but I needed the city just as much," Bush said. "I was going through some stuff in my life, so I needed to come to a place like this where I could have this unique opportunity to make an impact on people's lives. I hope the fashion that we did it to win the Super Bowl will never have to be done again, because that would mean another city would have to go through that devastation."

While Bush and Colston want to be appreciated for what they did inside the Dome, they also want to be remembered for their efforts outside of it.

"To be able to play a small role in that resurgence and have the opportunity to interact with people and understand the impact you made on their lives," Colston said, "there's no feeling in the world like that." 

