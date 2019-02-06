New Orleans Saints fans will never forget the egregious missed pass-inference call in the NFC Championship Game against the Los Angeles Rams. The lack of a flag arguably cost the Saints a trip to Super Bowl LIII.

The Saints will have a chance for revenge next season in Los Angeles. The NFL traditionally announces the dates and times for each game in April, but analysts across major sports networks agree that both teams will be among the league's best.

ESPN, NBC Sports, USA Today and Athlon Sports rank both the Saints and the Rams in the top three teams for their respective 2019 power rankings.

Athlon Sports' Way-Too-Early NFL Power Rankings for 2019 listed the Saints and Rams as the top two teams for next season.

USA Today had the Saints at number two while ESPN and NBC Sports had them at number three.

Analysts are less bullish on the Saints' NFC South rivals, consistently ranking Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the high 10s and mid-to-low 20s.