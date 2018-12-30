Drew Brees will be watching this game.
The Saints made the quarterback one of the seven players inactive for Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers. Teddy Bridgewater will start at quarterback.
This is the third game Brees has missed during his time with the Saints. He also rested for the season finale in 2009. He missed a game against the Carolina Panthers in 2015 due to injury.
New Orleans locked up the top seed in the NFC with last week's win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
New Orleans also made running back Alvin Kamara and wide receivers Ted Ginn Jr. and Simmie Cobbs inactive.
Offensive tackles Terron Armstead (pectoral) and Jermod Bushrod (hamstring) and guard Larry Warford (knee) were ruled out earlier this week due to injury.