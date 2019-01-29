ATLANTA - Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay admits getting through the crowd noise in the NFC championship game against the Saints in the Mercedes Benz Superdome wasn't easy.

It didn't help that the team experienced a technical glitch right as the offense was about to take the field in a game the Rams won 26-23 in overtime.

Rams QB Jared Goff says Saints crowd was 'disoriently loud' -- then takes parting shot Jared Goff was complimentary of the New Orleans Saints crowd at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday in the NFC Championship game, saying the cro…

He credits the poise of quarterback Jared Goff in helping getting the Rams through.

"He just stayed even keel when we were down 13 and he couldn't really hear," McVay said. "We had some head set community problems where his headset went out. We tested it in pre-game and it went out right before we went out for that first series. He handled it like a vet and didn't allow the circumstances to dictate things."

McVay had a plan to handle some of the issues caused by the noise he was expecting in a game with such high stakes.

"We had some times where if he couldn't hear me, we had some go-to play calls he could go to and he did a great job executing them as well as his teammates," McVay said.