Tommylee Lewis, who was active for the New Orleans Saints for the first time since a Week 2 game against the Cleveland Browns, wasted little time making an impact Thursday against the Atlanta Falcons.

Saints defense feasts on Falcons in 31-17 Thanksgiving night victory Drew Brees and the NFL's top-scoring offense didn't light up the scoreboard Thursday night in quite the record-setting pace of the past three weeks.

Lewis caught a 28-yard touchdown pass from Drew Brees on the opening drive to give the Saints a quick lead in their 31-17 win in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

It was the first reception of the season for Lewis.

He was placed on injured reserve after injuring his knee returning a punt against the Browns.

Lewis will help fill in at receiver for rookie Tre'Quan Smith, who was inactive for Thursday's game. Smith, coming off his best game, didn't practice this week because of a toe injury.

Smith caught 10 passes for 157 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

To make room for Lewis, the Saints cut offensive lineman Chaz Green.

Lewis wasn't the only Saints player who returned Thursday.

Can't see video below? Click here.

Defensive end Marcus Davenport was also active after missing the past few weeks with a toe injury.

Davenport, the Saints' first-round draft pick, played in seven games before Thursday. He had recorded seven tackles, four sacks and forced a fumble.

Other inactive players for Thursday were Brandon Marshall, Terron Armstead, Will Clapp, Trey Hendrickson, Mitchell Loewen and Manti Te’o.

Atlanta linebacker Deion Jones, a former Jesuit and LSU standout, was one of seven inactive Falcons.

Rabalais: Offense didn't match previous weeks, but Saints defense more than enough to roll past hated Falcons Maybe it was the short week. Maybe it was a turkey-induced Thanksgiving day hangover. Certainly it was a brave and desperate effort by an Atla…

Underhill: How Saints' run defense led the way in win over Falcons Between meetings at the Saints’ facilities on Airline Drive and the Wednesday evening walkthrough and subsequent meetings up the road at a hot…