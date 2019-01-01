Sean Payton wasn’t shy about sharing his feelings on how his team played Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.
He held nothing back. He let his players know they need to get back to fundamentals if they want to have a shot at winning in the NFC playoffs, even if they have home-field advantage.
But the Saints coach wasn’t as harsh when it came to Teddy Bridgewater's performance.
“It’s obviously difficult when you have some guys we just signed playing alongside of him — guys that literally just came in the building,” Payton said. “He had a great week of preparation, and I thought he handled it well. We were a little limited to what we were trying to do, or what we were doing, but Teddy was fine.”
After reviewing Bridgewater’s performance during the Saints' 33-14 loss in their regular-season finale, it is unlikely anything about it did much to help or hurt how an objective eye views Bridgewater's future.
He completed 14 of 22 passes for 118 yards with one touchdown and one interception.
Take into account the fact that Bridgewater saw pressure on more than 30 percent of his dropbacks, and that this was the first time he was playing in a game with this group, the ups and downs are more than understandable.
The other thing that likely played a part in some of the issues — and Bridgewater admitted to this after the game — was that he was trying too hard to get Michael Thomas the franchise’s single-season record for yards receiving.
"I think some of the decisions early in the game for me were made with the thought of Mike T trying to get that record, instead of just letting it happen," Bridgewater said. "Eventually, as we started playing and just got into the flow of the game, instead of trying to force it, he was able to break that record."
Bridgewater looked good when he had time to make his reads. One of his best throws came on Tre’Quan Smith’s touchdown late in the second half. The quarterback sat in the pocket for 3.19 seconds and waited for his target to beat the coverage before delivering the pass.
One of the quarterback’s other better moments came on a slant to Thomas with a cornerback in tight coverage, where Bridgewater fit the ball into a tight window.
He also made an impressive play when rolling out in the first half and hitting Ben Watson on a crossing route. It looked like the pass was going to go to Thomas up the sideline, but Bridgewater spotted the tight end, who was more open, coming across the middle.
Bridgewater also did an excellent job of navigating the pressure at times. A few of his scrambles were impressive, and he did well to avoid the rush on another play on which he hit Watson on the run.
Bridgewater had one throw that was a positive and negative at the same time. He tried to take a shot to Smith in the end zone in the first half and threw a great pass, but the wide receiver was unable to pull it in. If the two would have connected, it would have been an impressive play.
The quarterback only let it go after seeing the receiver get behind the coverage. The only problem with it is he had a safer throw to Thomas underneath that would have given the team a first down.
Bridgewater might have missed another throw when he took a sack late in the second quarter on third-and-11. He had two checkdowns, which likely would have gotten stopped short of the sticks, but a corner route opened up down the field after he fled the pocket. He didn't see it and was sacked.
The quarterback also threw two passes high to Zach Line and Thomas, and he later missed Josh Hill in the flat while facing pressure. Something looked off on the last play. Bridgewater did a full-field read, and Thomas was covered, and it looked like Watson and Smith ran a route to the same spot — both of which were covered. Bridgewater eventually rolled out and missed the throw.
There was also some complaint about Bridgewater missing Thomas on a crossing route in the third quarter, but the quarterback faced immediate pressure from two players and was never able to set his base and get off a clean pass.
Outside of that, Bridgewater could take a little criticism for getting the ball out late on a few out-breaking routes — but again, this was the first time he was playing with his receivers, so it wasn’t a surprise the timing aspect wasn’t all the way there yet.
All in all, Bridgewater showed he was healthy, had some positive moments but also some struggles that come with playing in a game behind a backup offensive line. When other quarterback-needy NFL teams evaluate his future in the offseason, they will be able to put this game in the proper context.