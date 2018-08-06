If it seems like Alvin Kamara is having more fun than the other 90-something guys on the Saints training camp roster, it's because he probably is.

You can tell by the big smile he wears.

Or the way he interacts with his 147,000 Twitter followers and the 406,000 more on Instagram.

And if not that, it's evident by the way he rolled up to the podium for post-practice interviews Monday on a motorized scooter customized with the "Alvin Kamara" nameplate.

But wait.

There's more proof.

He appeared in Drake's "In My Feelings" video that was released Thursday. The video of the No. 1 song on Billboard's Top Hot 100 charts was shot in various spots across New Orleans, the city that if you didn't know any better, you would think was Kamara's hometown by the way he has embraced it.

And in July, he performed the popular song "Boo'd Up" on stage during the ESPY Awards.

Oh, one more.

He's in the August edition of GQ magazine.

"It's cool, it's a lot of blessings," Kamara said, one leg still propped on the scooter. "From doing what I do on the field to seeing it translate to off the field. It's a lot of fun things and great opportunities."

The Drake video came about after his trip to Los Angeles for the ESPYs when he ran into Drake and found out the rapper was planning to shoot the video in New Orleans.

Kamara, who appears briefly in the video that also includes Big Freedia and the Storyville Stompers Brass Band, gives it a thumbs up.

"It came out pretty dope," he said. "I liked it."

His new scooter came about from that trip to Los Angeles too.

He saw a lot of people riding around on them and decided he wanted one too. He mentioned his wish on Instagram and was sent one by Bird, a company that shares scooters on the West Coast much like the Blue Bikes seen around town in New Orleans.

The only thing missing from that trip to the ESPYS was the award for Breakthrough Athlete of the Year that he was nominated for. Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell beat him out for the award.

It's about the only thing that has not gone Kamara's way in the last year as he blossomed from a running back not used enough at the University of Tennessee to the most popular Saints player not named Drew Brees.

Kamara admitted he never saw all this coming.

"I ain't Miss Cleo," he said. "I was just working. My message was consistent throughout the year. I was working and if it comes, it comes. Like I said, just blessed."

Those around him say the attention hasn't gone to his head. It easily could have, considering he just turned 23 years old two weeks ago.

"He's handled all that stuff well," Saints coach Sean Payton said. "He's a smart guy. Super smart. So there can be X amount of noise away from the building, but I think he is real level-headed. To some degree, he's been around that before with family members that are in the (entertainment/music) business."

Drew Brees echoes Payton's sentiments.

"What I love most about him is his approach and his demeanor," Brees said. "I don't think he's getting too far ahead of himself. I think he understands what it takes to be a great player in this league."

Brees calls Kamara "one of the most intelligent players" he's been around.

And maybe that's why Kamara doesn't jump on every business opportunity that comes along. He makes those decisions much like the split-second ones he has to make on the field when he's deciding if he wants to hurdle over a defender or juke past him. He just follows his gut.

"I turn a lot down if I don't feel something," Kamara said. "It's not about the money. If I'm truly feeling something and I have the passion for something, I do it. If not. I kindly say 'thank you, but no thank you.' "

With the season approaching, expect more of those "no thank yous."

"It's football time now," Kamara said. "I'm locked back in on the football. Offseason is the offseason. There is a time for everything. Right now it's football time so I'm locked back in with my team. ... It's a lot of blessings, from doing what I do on the field to seeing it translate to off the field. A lot of fun things and great opportunities I'm being handed. But like I said, it's football time now."

