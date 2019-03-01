INDIANAPOLIS -- Defensive tackle could quickly become a top need for the Saints.
While Sheldon Rankins is recovering well from a torn Achilles tendon that ended his season prematurely, he is not expected to return as quickly as Alex Okafor did from a similar injury last season, according to a source.
Rankins' injury is higher up his leg, which means it will take him longer to recover than someone who suffers a lower tear, such as Okafor. The defensive tackle suffered his injury during the playoffs, and it could take him as long as 10 months to recover. It is possible, and possibly likely, that Rankins will start the season on the physically unable to perform list.
The defensive tackle finished last season with eight sacks, the best season of his career. New Orleans is expected to pick up his option for the 2020 season before the May deadline.
With Rankins expected to miss some time to start the year, New Orleans might look to add another defensive tackle to help with depth to start the season. David Onyemata could face disciplinary action from the league after being charged with possession of marijuana, which could further thin the depth.
Defensive tackle Tyeler Davison is also a free agent. The Saints have expressed interest in bringing him back, but he could find a healthy market if he’s allowed to reach free agency.
