Todd Gurley was the only running back in the NFL to enter Week 9 with 100 yards rushing or more per game.
The Saints defense was the only team to hold opponents to less than 75 rushing yards per game.
Only one side could come out on top Sunday. The Saints made sure it was them.
The league’s most productive running back was rendered ineffective by the New Orleans front, which limited Gurley to 68 yards and a touchdown on only 13 carries as both sides went to the air in a 45-35 shootout that ended with the Rams' first loss of the season.
It was only the fifth time this season Gurley failed to hit the century mark with performances against Arizona (42) and San Francisco (63) turning in fewer yard totals. It was the fewest attempts he’s been given all year, as well, partly because L.A. fell behind 35-14 late in the first half and needed to throw to catch up.
But for the Saints, Sunday was more than just another strong game against the run, of which there have been many.
It was validation that they could go up against the best in the league and survive mostly unscathed.
Before this weekend, the only other top 10 running back that crossed paths with the Saints defense was the Redskins' Adrian Peterson.
Neither he nor the Giants’ Saquon Barkley nor Atlanta’s Tevin Coleman managed to run for more than 100 yards.
Peterson, as the No. 9 rusher in the NFL, claimed the most damage with 81 yards, while Barkley (No. 13) ran for 44 and Coleman (22) ran for 33.
Gurley’s lone big play came on the Rams’ opening possession, when he ran in a touchdown from 8 yards out to tie the game 7-7 in the first quarter. But the 29 yards he gained on that drive were hardly a precursor for the Rams' next 10 drives; he equaled the 29 yards on one second-half drive but didn't do much else.
Not even when the Rams found the offensive rhythm they lost throughout the middle of the primetime event, storming back to tie the game from a 21-point deficit, did Gurley retake his rightful place in the game plan.
Rams quarterback Jared Goff was forced to shoulder the entire burden of the comeback effort, throwing for 392 yards and a trio of touchdowns before the final whistle blew.
Gurley caught six passes but totaled just 11 yards receiving.