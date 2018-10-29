The Saints keep playing physical football, which continues to favor wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith.
The rookie logged 41 snaps during Sunday's win over the Minnesota Vikings, while Cam Meredith only played nine. One reason for this is because the team took a more physical approach to the game, and Smith is a superior blocker.
The other thing that stood out on the offensive side of the ball is tight end Dan Arnold played 10 snaps, while Ben Watson logged 14. Josh Hill paced all the players at this position with 34 snaps.
Eli Apple had no issues in his debut game. He played with 70 of 73 defensive snaps, the same amount as Marshon Lattimore.
At linebacker, Demario Davis set the pace with 67 snaps. A.J. Klein (56), Alex Anzalone (28) and Manti Te'o (17) were next.
Chris Banjo logged one snap at safety.
Snaps vs. Vikings pic.twitter.com/v98icKyyqm— Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) October 29, 2018