It's the hottest ticket in town.

Well, actually, it's the hottest ticket in any town.

According to TickPick, a secondary marketplace for ticket buyers, Sunday's game between the New Orleans Saints and the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Mercedes Benz Superdome is the highest priced ticket for a sporting event this weekend.

According to the site, the game has an average listing price of $628, with the cheapest ticket going for $312.

The cheapest ticket on SeatGeek, another site, are $200 with the most expensive ones going for $1,823.

There are several likely factors driving the ticket prices up.

One is the Saints' success this season. The Saints are 12-2 this season and can clinch home field advantage throughout the playoffs with a victory over the Steelers on Sunday. Also, the Steelers have one of the NFL's largest fan bases nationwide and typically travel well for road games. And it's also a holiday weekend.

According to TickPick, Sunday's game between the Seattle Seahawks and Kansas City Chiefs is the second highest ticket price this weekend. The get-in price for that one is $164, with the average listing price of $495.

Third on the list is also a game involving a New Orleans team. The New Orleans Pelicans, the city's NBA franchise, plays a road game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night. The cheapest tickets for that game, which feature two of the NBA's top superstars in Anthony Davis of the New Orleans Pelicans and LeBron James of the Lakers, are $125. The average listing price for that game, which will be televised on ESPN, is $455.

