If it seems like Mark Ingram is having a lot of fun these days, it's because he is.
The four-game suspension he served at the beginning of the season for violating the league's policy on performance enhancing drugs is far in his rearview mirror now.
He's back playing.
He's back to his old self.
You can see it when he does his traditional joint post game interviews with teammate Alvin Kamara.
Or when he leaps into the stands after a touchdown.
Or when he dances on the sideline during a game like he did on Sunday as the Saints extended their winning streak to nine games.
“It’s been amazing," Ingram said. "I love our team. I love how the city is behind us. I love the confidence we're playing with and the swagger we’re playing with. We just believe in each other. We all care about each other. We're a selfless group."
Ingram has played a big part in the team's recent success, especially after rushing for more than 100 yards in each of the past two games. He went for 103 yards in Sunday's 48-7 beatdown of the Philadelphia Eagles, just a week after going for 104 yards against the Cincinnati Bengals. He is one of just six backs in the NFL to have back-to-back 100-yard games this season.
"He's a tremendous player, and I think that combination of both he and Alvin together has been pretty good for us," said Sean Payton. "It is much more difficult if you are limited to just one of those players.”
The first time Ingram touched the ball Sunday, he ignited what would end up being a 546-yard day for the offense. He took the handoff on the Saints' first play from scrimmage and broke loose for 38 yards to jumpstart the league's top scoring offense.
“I think it builds confidence for the entire team, (especially) the offensive line," Ingram said. "It just sets a tone for how we want to play the game. We want to be physical, and we want to be explosive. It definitely gives you confidence, and it gives you momentum to start the game out like that."
He was just getting going. He scored a pair of touchdowns, pushing him to 53 for his career and surpassing Jimmy Graham for third on the team's career list.
His legs are fresher than most after having to sit out those first four games.
So for Ingram, this feels more like Week 7 than Week 11.
"Yes, I feel like I've played some games, but I feel good," Ingram said. "I'm in a good place physically, mentally and I’m just trying to keep going and keep getting better.”
Cam Jordan, who came to the Saints in the 2011 draft with Ingram, is glad to see his close friend hitting his stride this season.
"I love it," Jordan said. "I don’t know how many yards he’s sitting at for the season, but I do know each game he mentally and physically is prepared to rush for 200 yards. I love these big runs. I mean it's like I can't be more proud of my guy. We came in together. He's like a brother to me. I love when he goes ahead and eats like that.”
Ingram played in his 100th game as a Saint on Sunday. He'll play in 101 on Thursday when the Atlanta Falcons visit the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. His 5,750 career yards leaves him just 347 yards away from surpassing Deuce McAlister as the Saints' all-time leading rusher.
It'll be his first game against the Falcons this season after having to sit out the Week 3 meeting. He adds another weapon that the Falcons didn't see two months ago when the Saints won 43-37.
"If you think all the attention is going to the pass game, they'll throw it back to him, and he's already created big plays on his own," Falcons coach Dan Quinn said. "It's the ability and the combination of his size and strength and the ability to make you miss that we think makes him a great player."
Ingram would like nothing more than to continue the success he's had the past two weeks. Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Connor is the league's only back to rush for 100 yards in three straight games this season. But Ingram is more concerned with getting the Saints' winning streak to 10.
"I’m just working my butt off man, just trying to get better every day," Ingram said. "Yes, I missed the first four (games) and all that, but I'm just trying to keep my body right, keep my mind right and just do everything I can to help us win games. That's all I've been doing.”