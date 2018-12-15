Just four years ago, Donte Jackson was playing football for Riverdale High School in his hometown of New Orleans.
Now Jackson is playing cornerback for the Carolina Panthers, leading all NFL rookies in interceptions with four this season.
Jackson will play his hometown team for the first time Monday night when the Saints travel to face Carolina.
"There's a swagger to him," Saints coach Sean Payton said. "He's got a short memory. I like him. I think he starts and stops very quickly, and I think they like him, too. I've just seen enough film to see where he belongs, and I think he's going to be a good corner there for a long time.”
Jackson, who played at LSU, was drafted in the second round by the Panthers, the first LSU player taken in the 2018 draft. He has 59 tackles and one forced fumble.
"He’s done a great job for us," Panthers coach Ron Rivera said. "He’s a young guy that made a couple mistakes, but he's also made some plays and the young man's got a bright future I believe.
"He works hard, and he cares about that. That’s the other thing, too, because last week when he gave up the big throw against Cleveland, he took it very personal and went out and played the rest of the game pretty good. Unfortunately, it was the one play that stood out.”