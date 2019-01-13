You've seen the Saints dancing to "Choppa Style" before, but you've never seen it like this.

After rallying to beat the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC divisional playoff Sunday at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, the Saints had the postgame party to end all postgame parties -- complete with ski masks, disco balls, strobe lights and just about every player and coach getting in on the fun.

You can watch video of the celebration below, via Keith Kirkwood's Instagram.

Can't see video below? Click here.

This wasn't the first time New Orleans rapper Choppa's hit Bounce song was heard in the Superdome Sunday night. The Saints broke out into a sideline dance-off after a Michael Thomas touchdown gave the team their first lead of the game late in the third quarter.

Fans also got in on the victory parade after doing their best to make the Dome a noise nightmare for the Eagles. An impromptu celebration broke out in New Orleans Central Business District following the win, complete with music, dancing and fireworks.