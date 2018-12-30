The Saints lost, and Sean Payton wasn’t happy about it.
He wanted his team to finish the season with 14 wins and set a new franchise record. Instead, the team never really showed up and stumbled to a 33-14 loss to the Carolina Panthers. The defensive starters played, so the result matters, but New Orleans still has 13 wins and the top seed in the NFC.
Applying a lot of meaning to this one would be hard. What happened is pretty simple to explain: The team didn’t show up for the game after locking up everything it needed to lock up last week. Payton will get that fixed.
This team should be ready to play when it hosts a playoff game in two weeks. Until an opponent is determined next weekend, the Saints will spend the next week trying to find the cures to whatever is ailing them, which will include any new issues that popped up Sunday afternoon against the Panthers.
So, with that in mind, here are three things we’ve noticed that are less than optimal or of note throughout the season:
SCREEN CLOSED
The biggest, and most surprising, change in the passing game this year has been the ineffectiveness of the screen pass.
New Orleans had its best season of the Sean Payton era with screens last year, and it seemed likely the play would remain a big part of the offense as long as Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara are populating the backfield. But the opposite has happened.
After connecting on 77 last year for 618 yards, Drew Brees has only passed for 308 yards on 46 screens this season. One of the reasons for the lack of volume could be the way teams are defending against the Saints.
New Orleans has seen defenses use Cover 1, which is a man-to-man defense, on nearly 35 percent of its passing attempts this season. Last year it was 25 percent. Those man looks can make it more challenging to run screens, and they can be harder to beat if the defense is looking for one. It’s a little bit easier to block when the defense is using a zone coverage.
“Teams have done a good job looking for the screen at the right time,” offensive tackle Terron Armstead said. “A lot of times, the linebackers man on the running back and is matching him immediately. Timing hasn’t been in our favor; the situation hasn’t been in our favor. We’ve got to do a better job. We’ve been successful with them. It’s a staple of our offense.”
Dallas (47 screens allowed for 322 yards), Seattle (58 for 526), Minnesota (48 for 331) and Philadelphia (55 for 383), all of which the Saints could face next week, have had varying degrees of success against the screen.
But it's about picking the right spots and executing. If a team is forced to pay attention to the running back, that just means someone is being taken out of a middle zone. Sometimes just showing something also has an effect on the game.
SPREAD THIN
The Steelers might have exposed something last week by creating coverage issues for the Saints by using five wide receivers at the same time.
Pittsburgh used the look on 13 plays and completed 12 passes for 103 yards. But being fearful of this look probably isn’t a legitimate concern — at least not at the same scale the Steelers used it. Before Week 17, NFL teams only attempted 38 passes with five receivers on the field, according to Sports Info Solutions. Of those, 26 were by the Steelers, who might be the only team with the talent at wide receiver to make this a legitimate plan .
And New Orleans has done decently against four-receiver sets, giving up 13 receptions on 25 attempts for 188 yards. It seems this is an all-or-nothing proposition, one where the offense needs to force additional defensive backs on the field to take full advantage. So it seems this one is probably more of a quirk than something that will continuously come up.
The Saints have improved but still aren’t perfect against bunch formations, which also gave them issues last year. The defense has allowed 18 receptions on 28 attempts for 239 yards against the looks this season. Last year, they allowed 28 receptions on 32 targets for 258 yards.
If there are any issues to exploit within the coverage, teams are going to find them and attack them relentlessly. The plans in the playoffs become more specific and detailed. There is no more hiding.
LINE RIGHT
The biggest issue for the Saints is getting the offensive line healthy. Andrus Peat leaving Sunday’s game with an injury wasn’t ideal, and the severity of his injury is unknown, but New Orleans has to be hoping either Terron Armstead (pectoral) or Jermon Bushrod (hamstring) will be ready in time for the next game.
We’re probably beyond the point having to qualify his level of play. Armstead is a great player when healthy, perhaps the best member of the offensive line. But here’s a new one. Sports Info Solutions says Armstead blew one block this season out of 553 plays.
One.
That is impossible to replicate. Bushrod has blown 10 blocks in 341 snaps, and Will Clapp had three on 54 plays entering Sunday’s game, and that number is likely going up considering how often Teddy Bridgewater faced pressure against the Panthers.
Armstead is the best set of hands. Bushrod is the next best option.
If neither player is available, then New Orleans needs to come up with a plan to help disguise some issues and keep Brees in position to throw the ball. He handled it well against the Steelers, so being without both players is a manageable situation.
It could just be a lot better with one or both of them available. It is no coincidence that in the two games where neither of the two players logged 60 percent or more of the snaps the Saints allowed an average of 10.5 pressures per game. In all other games, Brees only attempted an average of seven passes per game while under pressure.
QUICK HITS
• The Saints still need to prove that there are more weapons than Michael Thomas and Alvin Kamara in this offense.
Ted Ginn Jr. showed up and alleviated a lot of fears with his play last week against the Steelers, but it needs to be a consistent thing. New Orleans needs to make sure the timing is there, and that everything is back up to speed.
• The pass rush needs to get home consistently. There have been a few games where it didn't show up as hoped, including against the Steelers, Bucs and Ravens this season.
To be fair, Pittsburgh has a good offensive line and a quarterback that can extend plays and avoid pressure, but it still needs to be there.
• The running game could also be better. New Orleans has only averaged 4.1 yards per carry this season, which seems like a low number with such a talented backfield.
At times this year it has been inconsistent. This team can run. It just needs to sharpen up a bit. Injuries on the line almost certainly play a role in this as well.