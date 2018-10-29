One of the effects from following a team like the New Orleans Saints closely is that their flaws are obvious and apparent.

The blemishes stand out because you look at them every week. When looking at a team from a distance, those same flaws might blend in and be indiscernible to a less critical eye.

So fans of the Saints are likely to spend the early portion of this week simultaneously celebrating Sunday’s win over the Minnesota Vikings, which was a huge statement and a necessary step toward righting last year’s wrongs, while still worrying about how the secondary performed.

There is no doubt the defense gave up too many big plays and spent a half looking out of control. Everything calmed down and came together in the second half, and the defense can be credited with delivering a win on a day when the offense didn’t perform at a high level.

As a whole, the Saints have only played one complete game, a dismantling of the Washington Redskins — who lead the NFC East. Otherwise, there have been glimmers and moments, but things have yet to come back together the same way. That’s a scary thought for the rest of the league. New Orleans is winning in a variety of ways but has yet to fully gel.

And that’s the thing about perception. The rest of the league probably doesn’t see those warts. They just see a team that beat up Baltimore and handled Minnesota. They see how the defense overcame a slow start and don’t dwell on what that slow start might mean down the road.

The point of this is to say that all teams are flawed. There aren’t a whole lot of great defenses right now; perhaps that changes during the final two months of the season, but it sure feels like the key is to be just good enough on that side of the ball to win games.

Look at the Los Angeles Rams, the team everyone is calling the best in the league, the team that is supposedly standing in New Orleans’ way in the NFC. It’s the team that many expect to come into the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday and hand the Saints their second loss.

Can't see video below? Click here.

But the Rams are just as flawed as everyone else. Their defense has allowed 19.4 points per game, which isn’t bad, but it is only one point better than what New Orleans allowed last season. That is a very good mark, but it is hardly the hallmark of a beastly defense that needs to be feared and respected.

They’re just a good team with a lot of name players. It should probably be noted the Rams only allowed 23 combined points in three games against the Raiders, Cardinals and 49ers. In five games against contending teams — the Chargers, Seahawks, Broncos, Packers and Vikings — Los Angeles has allowed an average of 26 points per game.

But if you're not a Rams fan, you don’t notice that from a distance. You just see the results and the talent, and the sense of concern doesn’t attach itself to the situation.

The fact is, every team has an underbelly right now. The key is just figuring out the best way to hide it and make sure it doesn’t rise up and become a fatal flaw.

It doesn’t look like New Orleans has one of those right now. There are still issues to sort out on defense. Covering the slot might quietly be a major issue. It’s hard to tell considering P.J. Williams has been so up and down this season, and it still isn’t clear whether Patrick Robinson will be able to return from injured reserve.

If Robinson can come back, the defense just needs to keep getting by until he can settle that spot down. If not, Williams needs to be a lot better than he was against the Vikings. But there are probably ways the defense can protect him a little bit better once Eli Apple is fully up to speed and integrated into the defense.

At some point it will be time to get louder about the concerns if they don’t get corrected. But the Saints keep winning while trying to improve those areas.

Right now, even with Carolina is right behind the Saints in the NFC South, it looks like a two-team race in the NFC.

That could change, as soon as Sunday. But there isn’t a beast coming to town. Los Angeles is just a regular, good team. The thing is, if you look closely, there are only about four or five those in the league right now.

New Orleans has one.