Former Saints safety Kenny Vaccaro will visit the Tennessee Titans on Friday, a source confirmed to The Advocate.
Vaccaro, a former first-round pick who spent five seasons as a starter in New Orleans, hit free agency as one of the top safeties available.
But he hit the free agent market at the wrong time. Teams across the NFL chose not to pursue safeties for big money in the offseason, and Vaccaro remains unsigned a week into training camp.
Now, he has the chance to sell his services to teams that need him badly due to injury. According to multiple reports, the Titans lost starting safety Jonathan Cyprien to a torn ACL, and Vaccaro could be a replacement.
In five seasons with the Saints, Vaccaro racked up eight interceptions, 7.5 sacks and four forced fumbles.