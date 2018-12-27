Alex Okafor has earned the right to become a free agent this offseason.
The Saints defensive end triggered a clause in his contract last month that provides him the option of opting out of the final year of his contract in exchange for recording three sacks this season, according to a source.
All Okafor has to do to be able to test the market is notify the team by 11 a.m. on the last day of the 2018 league year that he wants to be let out of his contract.
Okafor, who signed a two-year deal with the Saints this offseason, is set to make a $1.7 million base salary next year. If he remains with New Orleans, he would be paid a $1.3 roster bonus on the fifth day of the 2019 league year.
The defensive end could then earn $62,500 for each game active, for a possible total of $1 million if active for all 16 games.
He could also earn bonuses for reaching five ($250,000), seven ($350,000) and nine ($400,000) sacks next season, for a possible total of $1 million.
Okafor currently has four sacks and 35 tackles. He can earn a $400,000 bonus for reaching five sacks by the end of the regular season.