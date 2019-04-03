A film about one of the most beloved players in New Orleans Saints history has received two nominations for this year's Sports Emmy Awards.
NFL 360: Steve Gleason – No White Flags has been nominated in two categories: Outstanding Edited Sports Special or Series and Outstanding Long Feature.
The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences announced the nominees on Wednesday.
The 40th Annual Sports Emmys Awards will be presented on May 20 in New York City at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Frederick P. Rose Hall.
Gleason, who played with the Saints from 2000-2006, is responsible for one of the most iconic plays in Saints history. His blocked punt against the Atlanta Falcons in the Saints' first game back in the Superdome after Hurricane Katrina is considered the rebirth of the franchise.
The 42-year old Gleason was diagnosed with ALS in 2011, but his positive outlook on life and his activism with ALS has made him not only a treasure in New Orleans, but also nationally.
In January, he was presented the Congressional Gold Medal, becoming the first NFL player ever awarded that honor.