Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, S, Florida (5-11, 204)
Round: 4 (No. 105 overall)
College stats: Had 161 tackles, nine interceptions and 12 passes defensed for his career. Declared for the draft after his junior year. Full-time starter in his last two season. Had 71 tackles and four interceptions as a junior. Made 58 tackles and two interceptions as a sophomore. Returned three interceptions for touchdowns, including two last season.
Notable: Excelled in postseason. Named MVP of the Outback Bowl against Iowa in his freshman year and defensive MVP of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl against Michigan as a junior.
The fit: With Vonn Bell entering the final year of his contract, the Saints needed another safety with starter potential and moved up 11 spots in a trade with the New York Jets to grab Gardner-Johnson. He likely will be a heavy contributor on special teams initially with the ability to earn time at strong safety as the year goes along. CBSsports.com rated him the No. 40 overall prospect in the draft, one spot better than second-round pick Erik McCoy.
He said it: "It (New Orleans)’s the best all-around team, top to bottom, on offense and defense. I'm coming into a system where everything has an identity and standard. I have to come in and live up to that standard and identity.” —Gardner-Johnson
Saquan Hampton, S, Rutgers (6-1, 209)
Round: 6 (No. 177 overall)
College stats: Had 177 career tackles with five interceptions and 16 passes defensed. Had 65 tackles, three interceptions and 13 break-ups as a redshirt senior. Made 10 tackles with two interceptions against Wisconsin and a career-high 11 tackles with one break-up against Michigan in back-to-back games.
Notable: As a junior in high school, Hampton won a New Jersey state championship against Saints wide receiver Keith Kirkwood’s team, 35-24. Kirkwood had three catches for 72 yards.
The fit: Hampton adds depth at safety, clearly a target spot for the Saints. Sustained injuries to both shoulders that forced him to miss a total of nine games as a sophomore and junior but played a full season as senior. Helped himself with a 4.48 40 time at the NFL scouting combine. General manager Mickey Loomis said Hampton joined Erik McCoy and Gardner-Johnson as prospects the Saints graded among the top 70 overall prospects.
He said it: “I’m versatile. You can put me in a variety of spots. You can put me single high. I can also play in a box and cover tight ends extremely well.” —Hampton
Alizé Mack, TE, Notre Dame (6-5, 247)
Round: 7 (overall No. 231)
College stats: Had 68 career catches for 716 yards and four touchdowns. Made 36 receptions for 360 yards with three scores as a senior, starting all 12 games. Had six catches against Wake Forest, Virginia Tech and Pittsburgh. Missed sophomore season due to an academic suspension. Caught 19 passes for 166 yards as a junior but was suspended for Notre Dame’s Citrus Bowl win against LSU.
Notable: Mack was the No.-1 rated tight end prospect in the country coming out of high school according to 247 Sports, 45 spots ahead of Foster Moreau.
The fit: With the Saints signing former Raiders tight end Jared Cook to be the starter, Mack, a better receiver than blocker, will compete with Josh Hill and Dan Arnold for the spots behind him. He did not live up to his billing in college but is coming into a good opportunity.
He said it: “You are going to get a guy who can do it all, a guy who can line up in line but a guy who can line up outside and be a mismatch problem vertically down the field and be a huge a red zone threat.” —Mack
Kaden Elliss, OLB, Idaho (6-2, 238)
Round: 7 (No. 244 overall)
College stats: Had 288 career tackles with 48 stops for loss and 14 sacks. Was second-team All-Sun Belt as junior and first-team All-Big Sky as a senior with 60 tackles, 16 tackles for loss and seven sacks when Idaho dropped to the FCS from the FBS. Made season-high 10 tackles in final game against Florida. Led all FBS linebackers with five interceptions as a sophomore. Added seven catches at tight end as a junior.
Notable: His father, Luther Elliss, was a two-time Pro Bowler for the Detroit Lions during a 10-year NFL career from 1995-2004 and is Idaho’s defensive line coach.
The fit: Although he said he could play multiple spots, look for Ellis to begin at edge rusher, his primary strength and a position of need with the departure of Alex Okafor. Ellis did not grade high as a run defender or in pass coverage at Idaho and will have to make his mark on special teams first.
He said it: “I love to pass rush. It’s the greatest thing in football, a beautiful thing, and I work hard at it.” —Elliss