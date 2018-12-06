If you've watched the NFL this season, you've likely picked up on a new trend amongst defenses.

An interception or fumble, no matter how significant, typically ends with the defense, as a unit, rushing to the end zone to "pose" for a team photo.

The celebration has taken the league by storm this year, and New York Jets safety Jamal Adams thinks it's time it was put to rest. With one exception -- the New Orleans Saints.

The former LSU standout stopped by Bleacher Report's Simms & Lefkoe: The Show Wednesday to chat with hosts Chris Simms and Adam Lefkoe when the topic of the defensive celebration being overused came up.

Adams, who has three forced fumbles and an interception in his second year with the Jets, is over the trend, claiming that "it's getting old" and he "hates" it.

So why give the Saints a pass? Because they're the originators.

While some teams debate who really performed the team celebration first, general consensus is the Saints started the trend in 2017.

"It's the Saints thing. Let the Saints do it," Adams said. "From what I've seen and what I know, I think the Saints were the first people to do it. Let them have their thing."

Can't see tweet below? Click here.

🗣GET A NEW CELEBRATION!@TheAdamsEra says the "posing" celebration belongs to the Saints, and he hates that it's taken the NFL by storm (via @simmsandlefkoe) pic.twitter.com/9fVVFs0b5Y — Bleacher Report NFL (@BR_NFL) December 6, 2018

During the show, Adams brought up the Jets' defense attempting to copy the celebration after another former LSU player, Morris Claiborne, picked off Andrew Luck in an Oct. 14 game against the Indianapolis Colts.

"Mo Claiborne got a pick versus the Colts. He ran it back and guys ran over there and they did (the team celebration)," he said. "I didn't do it. I ran off ... I enjoyed that my brother made a pick and he made a pick-six, but I couldn't get into that celebration because it's not mine. It's not my teams."

You can watch the full episode of Simms & Lefkoe: The Show with Adams here.