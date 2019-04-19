The Saints enter the NFL draft with six picks. Barring a trade, the Saints will have a pick in the second round (No. 62 overall), one in the fifth round (168), two in the sixth round (177 and 202) and two in the seventh round (231 and 244).
How will the Saints use those picks when the draft rolls around on April 25-27th?
Leading up to the draft, we take a look each day for the Saints.
Today, we look at receivers/tight ends.
Drew Brees already has a reliable weapon in Michael Thomas.
He has a veteran he can trust in Ted Ginn Jr.
And now he has a new weapon in recently signed tight end Jared Cook.
And that doesn't include all the younger receivers on the roster, the ones Sean Payton is expecting to make strides this season.
So the Saints may not necessarily need to draft one this time around.
But that doesn't mean they won't look to add another weapon to the roster.
Payton said in April that former Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Adam Humphries was someone he was interested in during free agency. Humphries ended up signing with the Tennessee Titans. The Saints also reportedly had visits with receivers like Arizona State's N’Keal Harry and Boston College's Jeff Smith. So the Saints could be willing to draft one.
Don't expect them to draft a tight end though. The last time they drafted someone at that position was in 2010 when they chose Jimmy Graham in the third round. They've only drafted two other tight ends since 2000: Austin Wheatley in 2000 and John Gilmore in 2002.
But that's a need that was addressed with the addition of Cook, a free agent who signed to a 2-year, $15.5 million deal. Cook was a Pro Bowl selection last year with the Oakland Raiders and had the best season of his 10-year career.
"We’re excited to have him," Payton said in March. "It gives us a threat opposite of Mike (Thomas)."
And adding a threat opposite Thomas was one the biggest concerns with the offense last season. It was one of the major talking points all year.
Of the team's 381 receptions, Thomas caught 125 of them. That's 32.8 percent. Running back Alvin Kamara was second in receptions and tight end Ben Watson, who has retired, was third. Smith, who the Saints chose in the third round last year, finished with 28 receptions. Ginn, Keith Kirkwood, Austin Carr, Cameron Meredith and Tommylee Lewis (who signed with the Detroit Lions) were the other receivers who caught passes.
The Saints select....
There seems to be some interest in adding a receiver. But it's not a must, especially if Smith and Kirkwood blossom in their second year in the league and Meredith comeback healthy after missing 10 games last season dealing with a lingering knee injury. The Saints would have to trade up to get a receiver like Arizona State's Harry, projected to be more of a first or early second round pick. Boston College's Smith will be around in the sixth or seventh round. There are some good tight ends in this year's draft, but with Cook on roster it would be a surprise if they added another one.
