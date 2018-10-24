Eli Apple had only been to New Orleans once.

He has two vivid memories of that trip.

"I remember we went and saw a real alligator," Apple said. "But he had his mouth closed."

And he remembers playing in the Superdome.

Apple was still in college then, playing for Ohio State against Alabama in the Sugar Bowl.

He recorded five tackles and had two pass breakups that night in the Buckeyes' 42-35 victory in the semifinals of the College Football Playoffs.

"Magical environment," Apple recalled.

Apple made his return to New Orleans on Tuesday night, this time as a pro, arriving hours after he had been traded from the New York Giants to the Saints.

"It's a lot of emotions, a wild 24 hours," he said. "I'm happy to be here and can't wait to go to work."

Apple, brought in to improve a secondary that has been shaky at times this season, had his first practice with the Saints on Wednesday.

Just how soon he can learn the system and step in and make an impact remains to be seen.

“We'll see," Sean Payton said. "We'll be working at it today, getting (him) practice snaps today and we'll see where he's at and make sure we have a plan in place that includes him and we'll see how quickly (he) transitions.”

The Saints gave up two future draft picks (a fourth-round pick in 2019 and a seventh-round pick in 2020) to acquire Apple, in his third season after being taken with the 10th overall pick out of Ohio State in the 2016 draft.

He is now one of six Buckeyes on the Saints roster, including three defensive backs in Marshon Lattimore, Vonn Bell and Kurt Coleman. Michael Thomas and Ted Ginn Jr. (injured reserve) are the others. A seventh former Buckeye, J.T. Barrett, was let go from the practice squad Wednesday.

Payton talked to some of the Ohio State players on the roster before making the trade.

"We felt good on the information," Payton said. "We like the skill set and we're excited to work with him."

Apple describes his battles in practice with Thomas as "very intense."

"The Buckeye way," said Bell, whose locker is beside Apple's. "We have another one here. I guess they like (Ohio State players). He is going to add an abundance of talents to us, and he'll buy into what we are doing. He will compete. He can match up with anybody. He's very versatile and with a high IQ."

Lattimore said having former college teammates on the same team should help Apple in his transition.

"We know each other well, so he can come in and take coaching," Lattimore said. "He knows I am going to have his back."

Apple started five games this season for the Giants, recording 22 tackles. He missed the game against the Saints with a groin injury, but was impressed with what his saw in the team he would join three weeks later.

"You could tell they were a sound football team and everybody on the field seemed excited when they were making plays," Apple said. "A lot of juice around here. A lot of excitement."

Apple's only interception came as a rookie when he also recorded 49 tackles and had seven pass breakups. He followed that with a similar stat line last season (49 tackles and eight pass breakups). But that season was also tainted by locker-room issues.

The Giants suspended Apple for the final game for getting into an argument with coaches about playing on a scout team. The Giants said the suspension was for "conduct detrimental to the team."

Payton said he isn't concerned.

"I don't know anything about the Giants and the internal workings of that organization now," said Payton, a former coordinator with the Giants. "It's been however many years since I left. But I do know a lot about ours, and we look forward to having him.”

Apple said he has learned and moved on.

"It's all about business," Apple said. "Sticking to football and working as hard as I can, trying to work on my craft. That's all you can do after last year: continue to learn and make sure you don't make the same mistakes twice."

For Apple, it's a fresh start.

Not that he believes he needed one.

"But it's great to have one right now," he said. "I''m just going to do what I need to do to make this a better ball team."