BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens marched 81 yards and pulled within one point of the Saints on a 14-yard touchdown pass from Joe Flacco to John Brown with 24 seconds left in the game.

Baltimore just needed the extra point from Justin Tucker to send the game into overtime.

Tucker is one of the most accurate kickers in NFL history, but this time, his attempt inexplicably sailed wide right and the Saints held on for a 24-23 victory Sunday.

“Every kicker and every football player is going to come across a challenging moment,” Tucker said. “If you play long enough, you’re going to have a kick that you want back. Tonight was that night for me. The only thing we can do is go to work and make the best out of a bad situation.”

Tucker had converted the previous 222 consecutive extra point attempts over his seven-year career.

He looked stunned as he slowly walked off the field. There was no time to sulk because he had to return seconds later to attempt an onside kick that Saints running back Alvin Kamara recovered on the 48-yard line.

The Ravens unanimously showed support for Tucker, who spoke at the media podium after the game. He was flanked by long snapper Morgan Cox and holder Sam Koch, who are also two of the top specialists in the league.

“I feel like I cost us the game,” said Tucker, who also made all 71 extra-point attempts at the University of Texas. “Everyone of my teammates thus far has told me the opposite. No one play wins or loses a game, but that’s a tough thing to grapple with when you’re the guy in that situation at the end of the day.”

Tucker had to kick into the wind on his final attempt. He watched a previous attempt knuckle just before splitting the uprights.

However, he was not using the weather as an excuse for the final miscue.

“It was a challenging day to kick in our stadium,” he said. “We’re here because we make kicks, not only in our stadium, but anywhere we go. This one just happened to get away from me. I can’t tell you exactly what happened.”

Saints kicker Wil Lutz had better luck, converting a 39-yard field goal that gave his team a 24-17 lead with 2:07 remaining. Lutz also made all three extra points without any issues.

New Orleans coach Sean Payton was proud by the way his team fought back. However, he was surprised at the the game's ending.

“You’re talking about one of the top kickers and I don’t think he’s missed an extra point ever,” he said. “So, it’s funny sometimes how this game is. It was a significant play.”

Ravens coach John Harbaugh was not the least bit concerned about how Tucker will deal the adversity. He is confident the veteran kicker will bounce back Week 8 against another NFC South team, the Carolina Panthers.

“He’ll handle it great,” he said. “He’s the best in the business. He’ll be back winning games for us next week.”