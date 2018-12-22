The New Orleans Saints will have their offense back together this week.

The team activated wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr. from injured reserve and released tackle Cornelius Lucas to make space.

Ginn returned to practice this week after suffering a knee injury earlier this season that landed him on injured reserve. Ginn said running has not been an issue and that he believes he is in shape.

“He’s a guy that runs, and I know he’s been working hard with the trainers and doing everything that he can to get prepared for this opportunity to come back," coach Sean Payton said Thursday.

The Saints placed Ginn on injured reserve in Week 7, but he hasn't played since Week 4 against the New York Giants on Sept. 30. He has 12 catches for 135 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He is expected to have a role this week against the Steelers.

New Orleans has seen some promising moments from its other wide receivers at various times this season but has struggled to find a consistent presence behind Michael Thomas. Ginn will help alleviate some of those issues once he settles in and regains his timing within the offense.

“It takes time, and there’s so many nuances to this offense too, and such a trust factor, and the chemistry that goes into the passing game that it just takes time,” quarterback Drew Brees said. “I think we’ve gone through some growing pains at times, but you know we’re progressing.”

Thomas leads the Saints with 1,267 yards receiving. Rookie Tre’Quan Smith is second among New Orleans wideouts with 386 yards. Undrafted rookie Keith Kirkwood, who has appeared in six games, has 174 yards.

It is likely that Ginn will most directly impact Smith since Kirkwood often plays inside in three-receiver sets.

Ginn signed with the Saints last season as a free agent after spending the previous three years with the Carolina Panthers. He finished the season with 787 yards on 53 catches and four touchdowns.

The Saints signed Lucas, an Edna Karr graduate, earlier this week to provide depth on the offensive line following the release of tackle Derek Newton.

The decision to cut Lucas comes after tackle Terron Armstead put in a full week of practice and was not listed with an injury designation for Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, indicating he should be available to play.