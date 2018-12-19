Terron Armstead is feeling confident.
The offensive tackle feels that things are progressing the right way after he missed the last five games with a torn pectoral muscle, and he hopes to return to action as soon as possible.
"I feel pretty good. I'm practicing full-time," Armstead said. "Gotta get some more game-like action to see wherre I'm at, but I'm confident."
Armstead was listed as being limited during Wendesday's walkthrough. The offensive tackle was limited on Wednesday and Thursday the last two weeks before sitting out on Friday.
He said the reason for the schedule was that he simply wasn't ready to play and that it wasn't the result of a setback.
Armstead wants to resume playing as soon as possible and does not want to wait until the playoffs.
"I plan on coming back ASAP," Armstead said. "Whenever I'm able, I can functionally do my job, I'm out there."