The storms that rolled through Metairie on Monday gave the Saints a rare chance to practice in a downpour.
After clear skies for the first two hours or so, the heavens opened up and the rain came falling for the last hour, but with no lightning in the area, the Saints stayed on the outdoor practice fields and resisted the urge to head into the team's indoor practice facility.
"Obviously, you've got to be able to adjust to it," head coach Sean Payton said. "We'll play in a game or two like this. We've played in a game at Tampa Bay like this, we've played at Carolina like this. It's part of the elements."
A chance like Monday's is rare; storms in New Orleans almost always bring lightning and thunder.
"Generally, here, when you get this kind of rain, lightning comes with it," Payton said.
For the Saints, Monday's practice, a session the defense dominated and filled with turnovers — both before and after the rain — offered some important lessons.
"Ball security becomes more important, obviously what you call and what you run can change sometimes," Payton said. "You've got to adjust to it."