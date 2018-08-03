Veteran wide receiver Josh Huff faces a unique challenge in training camp with the Saints this fall.
Brought in to New Orleans in February to compete for a fringe roster spot as both a pass-catcher and a special teams ace, Huff knows he has to fight tooth and nail for a spot on the 53-man roster.
And he's doing it for a Saints team that knows he won't be available for the first two games. Huff is suspended for the first two games for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy, a suspension that stems from an arrest in November of 2016 for possession of a handgun and a small amount of marijuana.
All the legal charges were dropped as part of a plea agreement, but Huff still faces discipline from the NFL, although he says he's not worried that his absence for the first two games could cost him a spot.
"That's in the past," Huff said. "All I can do now is continue to improve each and every day, continue to make plays and the chips will fall where they may. Wherever they may fall, I'll be happy with it."
With Mark Ingram facing a four-game suspension for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs, the Saints already have one player dealing with an absence at the beginning of the season.
Huff, a player who faced a steep hill to the roster whether or not he was suspended, faces a different situation.
"All of that gets factored in," Saints coach Sean Payton said. "You have to pay attention to how you're starting this season and who you're starting it with."