Marcus Williams spoke to media members for about six minutes on Friday following Day 2 of Saints training camp.
The second-year safety used the word "past" six times during the first two minutes.
The "past" is where Williams has buried his miscue that buried the Saints' season six months ago.
Surely it hasn't been easy though.
There have been plenty of reminders of the "Minnesota Miracle," the play in which Vikings quarterback Case Keenum connected with Stefon Diggs for a 61-yard touchdown as time expired, crushing the heart of the city of New Orleans.
There were memes all over the internet of Williams' missed tackle. There are the Saints fans who still talk about the play and wonder "what if?"
And just last week, the play won the ESPY Award for Best Moment.
In the city of New Orleans, it was anything but a "best moment."
But as Williams reminded the media repeatedly on Friday, that play is over.
"It's the past," he said. "I'm moving on. You know it's always going to be on your mind, but you've gotta move on. It's a new season, new team; everybody is trying to be better than they were last year."
In March, two months after the play, Williams posted a video on social media, showing how he was using that play as fuel.
"Turning my nightmare to my motivation," he tweeted.
The video showed a replay, followed by footage of Williams' rigorous workout to prepare for his second season.
The words of Al Pacino's speech from the movie Any Given Sunday played as Williams worked out.
"You find out that life is just a game of inches.
So is football. Because in either game, life or football, the margin for error is so small.
I mean, one half-step too late or too early, you don't quite make it.
One half-second too slow or too fast, and you don't quite catch it.
The inches we need are everywhere around us. They are in every break of the game.
Every minute, every second..."
For Williams, it's those inches, those seconds, that many will remember.
But that play shouldn't define his season; he was a key component of the Saints' rookie class, overshadowed a bit by the stellar seasons of teammates Alvin Kamara and Marshon Lattimore.
Williams, a second-round draft pick out of Utah, led all rookie safeties in the NFL with four interceptions, including one in the playoff game against the Vikings.
He was also second among rookie safeties in tackles (70) and passes defended (6).
His ball-hawking skills were on display again on Friday as he broke up a Drew Brees pass.
"The thing about Marcus is he's the ultimate warrior," Saints secondary coach Aaron Glenn said. "He's going to work no matter what. The thing that's also good about him is he's quick to forget bad plays and goes on to the next thing. I know everyone talks about the Minnesota play, but you know what? After it happened, he was down in the dumps but he forgot about it and he's gone on to this year ready to play."
Cornerback Ken Crawley said Williams has the same confidence now that he had a season ago.
"I feel like it's even more (confidence)," Crawley said. "He went at it hard in OTAs. He has that dog-eat-dog mentality... He's past that, we're past that, so we don't think about it."
Besides, defensive backs are required to have a short memory to make it in this league. As a defensive back, you can't ever dwell on your last play. You have to try to forget about it, even when others can't.
Williams, who turns 22 a day before the Saints' season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is trying to do just that.
"The past is the past, move on," Williams said. "Every day, my motivation is my family, providing for them and doing all I can to be successful in my life. Doing all I can be to be the best safety I can be, just doing everything on the practice field and in the film room. ... You don't pick off where you left off last year. You have to start all over again and do what we have to do to make it to the next level."