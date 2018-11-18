New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (98) sacks Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) during the first half Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.
Sheldon Rankins and Tyeler Davison are expecting another critical meeting when they watch this week’s film with New Orleans Saints defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen.
The Saints allowed the Philadelphia Eagles to wear their home uniforms to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, but that was only so the Saints could evict them from the Superdome following a 48-7 defeat that saw the defense surrender 196 yards.
Not only that, the Saints intercepted three passes, had three sacks, seven tackles for a loss, five quarterback hits and eight passes defensed. It was a total takedown of the reigning Super Bowl champions — and yet the defensive line expects to see reel after reel of areas they can improve when they review the game this week.
“He is a stickler for fundamentals, technique and tries to be as perfect as possible,” Rankins said of Nielsen. “It doesn’t matter if we’re up by 60 or it’s a close game. He is who he is, and he coaches the way he coaches. We appreciate it. His mindset trickles down to us, and we’re never letting off the gas.”
"Perfect" is a funny word. One might look at this performance and the way the Saints played last week against the Bengals and feel like the defense has arrived, that it's finally playing like the standout unit everyone expected this season after all the promise the defense showed last season.
It would be hard to play much better than the Saints defense played this week.
Before the defensive starters exited the game in the fourth quarter, the Eagles had only accumulated 151 yards, with 28 of those and the touchdown coming on a run by Josh Adams and 12 more yards on a reception by Alshon Jeffery against a busted coverage. Other than that, the defense produced two three-and-outs and an interception by Marshon Lattimore.
That looks about as close to perfection as it can get.
This is what the New Orleans Saints reduced the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles to during their 48-7 win Sunday:
“We let a (28-yard) run go. We can’t let that happen,” defensive end Cam Jordan said. “It was points on the board. That’s something that is going to irk us for the next couple of days.”
So just the one play?
“There are at least two plays,” Jordan said. “There was another run for at least 8 yards. We’re going to get upset about this stuff. We’re chasing perfection, and we have to fix everything, so it doesn’t end up biting us in the butt later."
It’s probably not a coincidence that New Orleans has played its best defensive football the last two weeks. Ex-Giants cornerback Eli Apple was brought in to help settle a secondary that was too susceptible to big plays early in the season and needed help at cornerback so it could return to its aggressive identity.
They finally were able to blitz at will again last week against the Bengals and dominated the game that way. The pressure remained against the Eagles, as the Saints were constantly in the backfield, keeping quarterback Carson Wentz off balance.
The other development: Lattimore shadowed Jeffery. After following a receiver every week, the Saints kept him locked to one side of the field the last three games. The cornerback took advantage of the opportunity by locking down Jeffery and erasing him from the game.
After not getting targeted a single time last week, the only catch Lattimore surrendered was a 3-yard gain to Jeffery early in the fourth quarter. He came back and broke up a pass to the wide receiver on the next play. There was also a 5-yard screen that might have been part of Lattimore’s zone responsibility. With or without it, the cornerback had another lockdown performance.
However, his best moment came when he helped out Apple. The Saints had noticed a route concept in which Nelson Agholor ran a deep post while Jeffery ran a crossing route. Once Jeffery left Lattimore’s zone, he turned into a safety and raced down the field to provide support and ended up intercepting the pass intended for Agholor.
“We had to make a little adjustment, a little call at the beginning,” Apple said.
“His guy went shallow, so we were playing zone. Communication before the play, he was able to track the ball and high point it.”
After some ups and downs earlier in the season, it looks like Lattimore is starting to achieve the high level of play that made him one of the better cornerbacks in the NFL as a rookie. He’s been on a solid run the last several weeks after having a rough opener against Buccaneers — but these last two weeks might be his best of the season.
There’s a reason Lattimore appears to be getting better as the season goes along. His uptick in play came once he realized that he needed to take practice seriously — an issue for him this summer — and approach it like a game.
There were no cellphones on the field for Thomas on Sunday afternoon when New Orleans demolished Philadelphia, but no one could blame him if h…
“I don’t think there is any surprise that there’s been a correlation in his level of play on Sundays with the way he’s gone about approaching practice,” defensive coordinator Dennis Allen said. “I think he’s done a lot of better job of that in practice, and I think his play has shown that.
“That’s part of the maturing process. I think he’s growing, you know, as an individual, as a pro. I think he understands to be at this level, you really have to practice at an elite level.”
This defense appears to be going through a maturation process, as well. They had some rough moments early in the season, and two weeks isn’t enough to make a grand statement, but you can see a new path for the unit.
For a while, it looked like the Saints defense was going to give up points and keep games interesting, but do just enough to give Drew Brees and the offense the breathing room it needs to win games.
But now, it looks like the defense could get back on track and serve as a strength, the way it was last season.
And if that is the case, and this is real, who is going to beat this team?
