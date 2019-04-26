The New Orleans Saints saw an opportunity in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft. And they pounced on it.

The franchise traded up 14 spots in the second round of the NFL draft to nab Texas A&M offensive lineman Erik McCoy with the 48th overall pick they received from Miami.

The Saints gave up second round picks this year — 62nd overall — and next year in the trade. New Orleans also sent Miami a sixth rounder this year in exchange for a fourth-rounder.

So, who is McCoy? Let's get to know him a bit.

He doesn't allow sacks, pretty much ever.

According to a Pro Football Focus analysis, McCoy -- a center for the Aggies -- allowed only one sack in his three seasons.

That's reportedly 1,528 career pass-blocking snaps -- and one sack.

Not too shabby.

McCoy also helped lead the way for the Aggies to rush for more 2,000 yards in each of the last three seasons.

He's durable and rock-solid as a starter

McCoy played and started mostly at center for A&M for three-straight season. That's nearly 40-straight games McCoy started.

He was a team captain last season and led the Aggies' offensive line dubbed the "Maroon Goons."

Strong family roots for McCoy

McCoy told The Dallas Morning News a story this past February of how his paternal grandfather died just two days before his first collegiate start.

"It was a tough thing to do," he said at the time. "I remember after the game, I broke down crying, just because I knew he was watching over me."

Growing up in Lufkin, McCoy recalled spending plenty of time with his grandfather, James McCoy.

"Me and mother grew up kind of poor," Erik McCoy said. "He was always, always trying to give us money, give us things to eat. He didn't want anything in return besides you to be there."

A first-round talent that fell to Round 2

The Saints landed McCoy in the second round of the draft, but the offensive lineman was widely regarded as a first-round talent.

Mock drafts from ESPN and The Athletic, for example, had McCoy going to the Baltimore Ravens with the No. 22 overall pick. The Ravens instead traded down and chose Oklahoma wide receiver Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown.

McCoy was the third center chosen and the 11th offensive lineman picked overall.