First-round pick Marcus Davenport has been out of action for most of training camp after suffering a pulled groin.
But Davenport was back at practice on Wednesday, and although he didn't participate, the Saints believe the rookie defensive end is ready to start working his way back.
"It's good," New Orleans coach Sean Payton said. "The news we're hearing is real good, so he's going to be kind of ramping up and accelerating with regards to getting back on the field. That's encouraging."
Davenport, who missed the Saints' first preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, finds himself in a similar situation to last year's first-rounders.
Both cornerback Marshon Lattimore and tackle Ryan Ramczyk missed the first preseason game and a chunk of training camp due to injury, only to return in the middle of the preseason and then turn in impressive rookie campaigns.
Whether or not Davenport can play in Friday's preseason game against Arizona remains to be seen; he has not taken a snap in practice in two weeks.
Lattimore plans to talk to the rookie about the pressure once he returns.
"I haven't really seen him that much, because he's been injured," Lattimore said. "I'm going to definitely talk to him about it, the pressures of coming in, and you have to be the guy because they picked you in the first round."