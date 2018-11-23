Cam Jordan and the defense actually had to put in a full day of work this week against the Falcons.
After getting to scale back the last two weeks against the Bengals and Eagles, with some players logging a total of 50 snaps between the two games, the key members on defense were back to a normal load this week.
Jordan, for instance, played 61 snaps after logging a combined 54 the last two games.
In his return to action from a foot injury, Marcus Davenport played 37 snaps.
Offensively, with Tre'Quan Smith out of action with his own foot injury, Keith Kirkwood played 30 snaps, which ranked second at receiver. Michael Thomas led with 52 snaps.
Snaps vs. ATL pic.twitter.com/8mhdNJkf2r— Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) November 24, 2018