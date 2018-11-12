Saints receiver Michael Thomas caught eight passes in Sunday's 51-14 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals and left Paul Brown Stadium tied for the league lead in receptions.
Thomas currently has 78 receptions through nine games and is tied with Adam Thielen of the Minnesota Vikings.
Thomas and Thielen's statistics are eerily similar.
Both receivers have seven touchdown receptions this season and their receiving yards are similar as well. Thomas has 950 and Thielen isn't far behind at 947.
Even their longest touchdowns of the season are close. Thomas' season-long touchdown was the 72-yarder against the Los Angeles Rams.
Thielen's longest one was a 68-yarder.
Thomas and Thielen are on pace to catch 138 passes this season, which would leave them just shy of former Colts' receiver Marvin Harrison's single season mark of 143 set in 2002.