Benjamin Watson has had quite the first half for the New Orleans Saints in Sunday's duel with the Los Angeles Rams.
The veteran tight end pulled in 3 receptions for 62 yards and a touchdown, but it was his touchdown celebration that has people talking.
After the score, Watson tucked the football into his jersey, imitating a pregnant belly, then held up seven fingers. Watson later confirmed the celebration was his family's official announcement that they're expecting twins.
"I always put the five up for my kids. So we're adding two more" Watson said. "As I did it, I saw my wife in the stands and I kinda pointed at her and waved. She was OK with my announcing. Now everybody knows we're about to be the Watson 7."
NBC's Sunday Night Football account was quick to speculate on the meaning of the gesture, tweeting out, "Ben Watson may have just made the greatest pregnancy announcement in history."
Ben Watson may have just made the greatest pregnancy announcement in history. pic.twitter.com/8euaRFI0dJ— SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) November 4, 2018
Saints fans soon chimed in, noting that Watson has five children -- sons Judah and Isaiah and daughters Grace, Naomi and Eden -- and the seven could signify that he and his wife Kirsten may be expecting twins.
Others speculated that maybe the number signaled that the Watsons are expecting a new addition in seven months.
Watson confirmed the touchdown celebration was in fact he and his wife's pregnancy announcement in post-game interviews, saying that Kirsten is 13 weeks pregnant. He also elaborated on the his reason for making the public display during the game.
Ben Watson confirms that his touchdown celebration was indeed announcing he and wife are expecting twins. #Saints— Rod Walker (@rwalkeradvocate) November 5, 2018
"We have had a few miscarriages over the past years, so it's been really tough," Watson said. "We tried one more time ... We wanted to share that. We want people to pray for us. We want to be open about it and we are excited. You never know when you're going to score again."
