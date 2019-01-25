The NFL has fined Los Angeles Rams defensive back Nickell Robey-Coleman for the controversial play on Saints receiver Tommylee Lewis in the NFC championship game.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Friday afternoon that Robey-Coleman was fined $26,739 for the helmet-to-helmet hit on Lewis in the final minutes of Sunday's games.
A source confirmed the fine to The Advocate.
No penalties were called on the play that played a big part in the Saints losing 26-23 in overtime.
League officials told Saints coach Sean Payton immediately after the game that there should have been two penalties on the play: pass interference and helmet-to-helmet contact.
The NFL has yet to make an official statement about the play.
The Los Angeles Rams will play the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta on Feb. 3.