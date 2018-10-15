Taylor Stallworth is hoping to be back in action this week.
The rookie defensive tackle suffered a sprained ankle against the Washington Redskins and hopes to be ready to play this week against Baltimore, though his status remains up the in the air.
In the meantime, New Orleans brought back defensive tackle Jay Bromley, who has bounced on and off the roster since the season started.
"Just had the bye week to rest it and do a lot of rehab on it," Stallworth said. "It's feeling fine. Hopefully I'll be ready Sunday."
Stallworth said he's still going "step-by-step" with the athletic trainers and it is yet to be determined what will happen this week.
The undrafted rookie got his first opportunity to play against the New York Giants and has taken advantage of his snaps by making three tackles in two appearances with a fumble recovery.