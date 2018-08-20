WHO'S THE TEAM LEADER?

He finally has help on both sides of the ball, but this is still Drew Brees’ team until he or his arm decides it no longer belongs to him. There is no evidence of either one of those things happening. But as we learned last year, less Brees is a good thing. If he’s passing for 5,000 yards again, that means the running game and defense are not doing their part.

'Prove Them Right': With fewer holes and playoff history, New Orleans Saints set sights on Super Bowl For the first time in years, the ink, digital screens and airwaves around New Orleans are filled with Super Bowl talk, a legitimate belief tha…

WHAT'S THEIR BIGGEST ISSUE?

The Saints are a stacked team. Anything less than a deep run into the playoffs will be considered a disappointment. That’s one big issue the team needs to deal with. The other one is figuring out how to get through the first four games without Mark Ingram, who will serve a suspension to start the year. Alvin Kamara is one piece of the puzzle, but who will step up to claim the rest of the carries?

WHO'S PRIMED FOR A BREAKOUT SEASON?

If training camp is any indication, it looks like safety Marcus Williams is prepared to play like a Pro Bowl player. Many will forget that he was on the right path last season before making a blunder against Minnesota that ended New Orleans’ season. But it looks like he is on a mission to put that behind him. Williams is seeing the field better and reacting to plays more quickly than he did a year ago.

OUR PREDICTION: 11-5