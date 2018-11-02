Michael Thomas is changing agents.
The Saints wide receiver and agent David Mulugheta have parted ways. A source explained the parting of ways as a "difference of opinions." The agent was the one who decided to walk away.
ESPN first reported this news.
This is the second time Thomas has changed agents. He was first represented by Christopher Ellison when coming out of college.
The timing of the move is interesting because Thomas, who has one year remaining on his rookie contract after this season, will be eligible to sign an extension this offseason.
With contracts for wide receivers soaring around the league, including the five-year, $80 million deal Brandin Cooks signed with the Rams, Thomas is likely due to make a sizable amount of money for both himself and whoever represents him in those negotiations.
The third-year player currently has 58 catches for 669 yards with four touchdowns.