Count Sean Payton among the ones who is pleased with the way the schedule worked out this week.

The Saints' highly-anticipated showdown with the Los Angeles Rams kicks off at 3:25 p.m. on Sunday instead of the normal noon start.

That should give fans in south Louisiana plenty of time to recuperate from what should be an electric night before in Baton Rouge.

The 3:25 p.m. start is about 17 hours after the conclusion of the weekend's other highly-anticipated showdown between Alabama and LSU.

As a bonus, it's also daylight savings time on Sunday morning so the clocks will fall back an hour.

"When that (LSU) game is over with, and hopefully we get the result we are hoping for, we need to get some rest," Payton said. "Fortunately our game isn't until the 3:30 slot, so it will allow them (LSU fans) to sleep in. It's a much easier double header. I get a little concerned when it's an LSU night game and a Saints' noon game.

The Saints and Rams enter Sunday's game with the top two records in the NFC. The Rams are 8-0 and the Saints are 6-1.

Meanwhile, Alabama and LSU are two of the top teams in the country.

Alabama is ranked No. 1 and LSU is ranked fourth.

"I like the time slots," Payton said.