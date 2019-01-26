It's been a week now.
Chances are, you still haven't gotten over it.
Chances are, you never will.
This time next week, it'll feel even worse as you watch (if you can even stand to do so) the Los Angeles Rams (instead of the New Orleans Saints) playing the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 53.
You might still even be confused by some of it.
Here are a few answers and best guesses to some of the questions and comments that have been expressed over the past week since the "no call."
Why won't Saints fans just let it go? They aren't the first team to lose on a bad call.
Nope, they aren't. But you'll have a hard time finding a worse call at a worse time in a game where the stakes were so high. The petitions, the billboards, the plans to boycott the Super Bowl seem like acts of desperation. But the fan bases of any of the other 31 teams would have the same reaction if it happened to their team. OK, maybe not the Patriots, who have made trips to the Super Bowl an annual event.
Why hasn't NFL commissioner Roger Goodell issued a public statement on behalf of the league?
According to a report by ESPN, Goodell talked to Saints coach Sean Payton and owner Gayle Benson during the week and acknowledged the error. Also, senior vice president of officiating Al Riveron spoke with Payton immediately after the game and admitted the error. Here's guessing that Goodell doesn't want to issue a public statement for fear it would discredit the Rams, thus taking away from the upcoming Super Bowl matchup. But as the leader, he should have owned up to the miscue publicly. I'm not sure what he could have said to make things better, but an attempt would have been a good starting point. Instead, nothing. So whatever the outcome next Sunday, Super Bowl 53 always will have an asterisk beside it here in the 504 area code.
What about Rule 17, Section 2, Articles 1 and 3 in the NFL rulebook?
You probably never knew this rule existed before Saints receiver Michael Thomas pointed to it on Twitter right after the game.
Article 1 of the rule reads as follows:
“The Commissioner has the sole authority to investigate and take appropriate disciplinary and/or corrective measures if any club action, non-participant interference, or calamity occurs in an NFL game which he deems so extraordinarily unfair or outside the accepted tactics encountered in professional football that such action has a major effect on the result of the game.”
It continues in Article 3 with “The Commissioner’s powers under this Section 2 include the imposition of monetary fines and draft-choice forfeitures, suspension of persons involved in unfair acts, and, if appropriate, the reversal of a game’s result or the rescheduling of a game, either from the beginning or from the point at which the extraordinary act occurred.”
The league addressed this rule Friday, responding to one of two lawsuits filed that were hoping to apply this rule. Joseph Siclare, the NFL's CFO, said in a statement that replaying even a few minutes of the game would cause the Super Bowl to be delayed. That delay would hinder years of preparation for the Super Bowl and the $100 million of money invested in the big event.
So when would the league ever apply this rule and change the outcome or make teams replay?
Probably never. Maybe if something happened on the final play of the game as time expired and an official clearly got something wrong, they'd change the outcome (like a field goal that clearly was good and was ruled no good or vice versa. But replaying a game or a part of a game isn't happening. If the league ever opened that can of worms, we'd have more games being decided in the court room than on the playing field.
Why does Gary Cavaletto, the official who had the best view of the play, still have a job?
Beats me. Maybe after the Super Bowl, the league will announce that he's no longer employed. It was too big of a blunder to let slide.
What's the best solution to prevent it from happening again?
Either allow coaches to challenge judgement calls, which would then be overturned on review, or just add another official who watches the game from the press box and can buzz down to the officials on the field to correct obvious blown calls like this one.
The Saints still had a chance to win in overtime though, right?
Yes, they did. But it shouldn't have ever gone into overtime. Speaking of overtime, if the Saints had scored a touchdown on the first drive of overtime to end the game, we wouldn't be talking about the no-call. instead, we'd be talking about how bad the NFL's overtime rule is that a team can win the coin toss and score a touchdown and the other team not get a chance to get the ball. Ask the Kansas City Chiefs, who lost the coin toss and had to watch Tom Brady march down the field and score. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who'll likely be named the league's MVP Saturday night, never got a chance to answer. It's the equivalent of an extra-inning baseball game where the home team doesn't get a chance to bat in the bottom half of the inning if the visiting team hits a home run in the top half.
So is that it? It's over?
Yep.
So now what should Saints fans do?
Two things.
1. Hope you never have to endure a loss like this again.
2. And hope Saints general manager Mickey Loomis was right with what he said when he addressed members of the media on Wednesday.
"I feel like we'll get stronger from it."