Mike Westhoff doesn’t overcomplicate how he evaluates his team’s performance.
The Saints special teams guru keeps an eye on 12 categories to judge how his team is performing. There are a lot of different things that could be broken down and ranked, but the coach looks most closely at punt return, kick return, gross punt, net punt, field-goal percentage and starting field position both offensively and defensively.
“Starting field position, which to me is the most important thing,” Westhoff said. “You can look at touchback or touchback percentage, but if a guy catches it five deep and doesn’t get very far then, that’s a good play for you. I look at where you’re ranking in those 12, and we’re pretty good. We’re right at the top.”
Westhoff wasn’t wrong about looking “pretty good” in those categories. The team ranks highly in many of them and should be considered one of the best units in the league if these are, indeed, the most critical areas.
The Saints are in the top 10 in kick returns (24.3 yards per attempt, which ranks 8th overall), opponent punt returns (5 yards per attempt, ranking third), gross punting (47 yards per attempt, ranking sixth), net punting average (45.3 yards per attempt, ranking third), opponent gross punting (43.1 yards per attempt, ranking second) and opponent net punt punting (38.4 yards per attempt, ranking fourth).
New Orleans ranks outside of the top 10 in opponent kick returns (23.4 yards per attempt, ranking 20th) and opponent punt returns (6.3 yards per attempt, ranking 24th).
In the big category Westhoff looks at, average starting field position after kickoffs, New Orleans ranks 10th offensively (26.4 yards) and fourth defensively (24.7 yards).