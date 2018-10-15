Michael Thomas may want to make sure his touchdown celebrations are on point when the New Orleans Saints are back in the Superdome next month.
That's because former all-pro wide receiver, and touchdown celebration extraordinaire, Chad Johnson will be in the building.
Johnson, formerly known as Chad Ochocinco, reached out to Thomas on Twitter Monday afternoon asking for a ticket to the Saints' next home game, Nov. 4 against the Los Angeles Rams, to watch Thomas in person.
Thomas quickly obliged.
"Say less," Thomas replied to Johnson on Twitter with a fingers-crossed emoji. "It will be waiting for you to pick up."
The interaction between the two started when a fan asked Johnson for his thoughts on Thomas, to which he replied. "That young boul is on (fire) & I'm the only one who can cover him."
Through five games this season, Thomas has caught 46 passes for 519 yards and 3 touchdowns and is averaging 103.8 yards per game. He's also smashing through the NFL record book, setting the records for the most receptions through the first three games of the season and posting a catch rate that's the highest posted since 1992 when the league started tracking targets.