NO.saintseagles1604.111918

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) makes a catch between Philadelphia Eagles free safety Corey Graham (24) and Philadelphia Eagles defensive back Chandon Sullivan (39) during the first half Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

 Advocate staff photo by SCOTT THRELKELD

There were no cellphones on the field for Thomas on Sunday afternoon when New Orleans demolished Philadelphia, but no one could blame him if he had wanted to call a friend to celebrate.

Thomas turned in a performance Saints fans are becoming used to seeing. The third-year wide receiver from Ohio State caught four passes for 92 yards and a touchdown. In the process, he became the first Saint to surpass 1,000 yards receiving in each of his first three seasons.

The record came in the first half on a pair of 30-yard receptions. The first came on New Orleans second possession, and helped set up the Saints first touchdown. On second-and-9 from the Saints 42, Brees found Thomas over the middle, where he turned a short pass into a 30-yard gain.

The record-breaker came late in the second quarter as New Orleans looked to extend a 17-7 lead. From the New Orleans 41, Brees connected with Thomas deep on the left side for a gain to the Philadelphia 29. Three plays later, Brees threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Tre’Quan Smith to give the Saints a 24-7 lead they took into the half.

View comments