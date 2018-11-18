There were no cellphones on the field for Thomas on Sunday afternoon when New Orleans demolished Philadelphia, but no one could blame him if he had wanted to call a friend to celebrate.
Thomas turned in a performance Saints fans are becoming used to seeing. The third-year wide receiver from Ohio State caught four passes for 92 yards and a touchdown. In the process, he became the first Saint to surpass 1,000 yards receiving in each of his first three seasons.
The record came in the first half on a pair of 30-yard receptions. The first came on New Orleans second possession, and helped set up the Saints first touchdown. On second-and-9 from the Saints 42, Brees found Thomas over the middle, where he turned a short pass into a 30-yard gain.
The record-breaker came late in the second quarter as New Orleans looked to extend a 17-7 lead. From the New Orleans 41, Brees connected with Thomas deep on the left side for a gain to the Philadelphia 29. Three plays later, Brees threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Tre’Quan Smith to give the Saints a 24-7 lead they took into the half.