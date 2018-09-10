The barrage of points Ryan Fitzpatrick hung on the Saints early in the season opener forced New Orleans to deviate from its plan on offense.
And as the plan changed, Alvin Kamara's workload rose.
Kamara took a career-high 52 snaps on offense in Sunday's 48-40 loss to Tampa Bay, almost 20 more snaps than the 32.5 he averaged in the 14 games after the Saints traded away Adrian Peterson last season.
"I feel like he's in excellent shape," Saints head coach Sean Payton said. "I thought he played exceptionally well yesterday, and yet it turned into one of those space-matchup games where we were throwing it more than we'd like."
Kamara, as usual, was brilliant despite the extended time, hauling in nine passes for 112 yards and two touchdowns, picking up 29 rushing yards and a touchdown on eight carries and adding a two-point conversion.
All in all, Kamara's 18 offensive touches were a tick higher than the 13.7 touches he averaged after the Peterson trade last season, tying a career high he set against the New York Jets last December.
A handful of extra touches was probably to be expected with Mark Ingram out of action for the first four games due to a suspension for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs.
Payton has said all along that he didn't want to just turn Kamara into a 30-touch-per-game workhorse with Ingram out, due largely to concerns about taking the tread off the second-year star's tires too early in a long season.
"The challenge is there's a number of plays you want him in," Payton said. "And yet, there can be diminished returns if you're not careful."
New Orleans wanted to give Mike Gillislee and Jonathan Williams, who played seven snaps and three snaps, respectively, more time in the game, along with more carries.
Gillislee was handed the ball three times; Williams got one.
"I would have liked to have seen their numbers been higher, because that would have indicated more of our plan," Payton said. "And not just run with those guys, there's other things we'll do with those players in the game, but that balance of run-pass is important."
Forced to play from behind early, New Orleans threw the ball 45 times, took one sack and ran it just 13 times, far from the game plan the Saints installed during the week.
Because of the way the game progressed, Kamara and wide receiver Michael Thomas were leaned on to carry heavy loads — Thomas set a franchise record with 16 catches — that were a little too much even for players as good as the two Pro Bowlers.
Even in Ingram's absence, New Orleans wanted to display the balance that the Saints rode all the way to the playoffs last season.
But Tampa Bay's lead forced the Saints to keep throwing in order to catch up, a strategy that might have worked if the defense had been able to keep Fitzpatrick from scrambling for 12 yards on 3rd-and-11 on the final series of the game.
"It's not the design," Payton said. "We had our opening series scripted, and that went smooth. ... Early on, we were going to, based on what they were doing kind of throw it a bit more, go after the personnel matchups we like. I hate when a game becomes one-dimensional, and we've just experienced that too often. ... I wouldn't say that game unfolded the way we would have liked."