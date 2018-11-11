Drew Brees passed Brett Favre on the NFL's career touchdowns list late in the second quarter on Sunday.
Brees' 17-yard touchdown pass to Michael Thomas was the 509th of his career. It was the third touchdown pass of the game for Brees. He now only trails Peyton Manning, who finished his career with 539 touchdowns.
New England's Tom Brady is not far behind. Brady entered Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans with 505 touchdowns.
Brees is already the NFL's all-time leader in completions and passing yards, both records he set earlier this season.